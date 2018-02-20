By Blake Powers
Feb 17, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fans cheer for skiers in the alpine skiing Super-G event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre (Photo: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Dating app ‘Bumble’ tells TMZ that winter Olympic competitors using the app, are experiencing a 50% spike in swipes since the winter Olympic games began. All countries included.

Who’s garnering the most attention? #1 – Alpine skiers!

sipa 13171313 Winter Olympic Athletes Getting More Action Via Dating App Bumble

Skiers inspect the course before the men’s slalom at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Other’s getting attention include:

  • snowboarders and ski jumpers (last place)
  • freestyle skiers and cross-country skiers – 3rd place
  • hockey players – 2nd place

Yes, there are many ways to enjoy the Olympics… :).

