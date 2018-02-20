Feb 17, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fans cheer for skiers in the alpine skiing Super-G event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre (Photo: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Dating app ‘Bumble’ tells TMZ that winter Olympic competitors using the app, are experiencing a 50% spike in swipes since the winter Olympic games began. All countries included.

Who’s garnering the most attention? #1 – Alpine skiers!

Other’s getting attention include:

snowboarders and ski jumpers (last place)

freestyle skiers and cross-country skiers – 3rd place

hockey players – 2nd place

Yes, there are many ways to enjoy the Olympics… :).