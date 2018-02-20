Feb 17, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fans cheer for skiers in the alpine skiing Super-G event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre (Photo: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)
Dating app ‘Bumble’ tells TMZ that winter Olympic competitors using the app, are experiencing a 50% spike in swipes since the winter Olympic games began. All countries included.
Who’s garnering the most attention? #1 – Alpine skiers!
Other’s getting attention include:
- snowboarders and ski jumpers (last place)
- freestyle skiers and cross-country skiers – 3rd place
- hockey players – 2nd place
Yes, there are many ways to enjoy the Olympics… :).
