It seems that cows are tired of Fergie, too.

British tourist Mellisa Meville has been traveling India when she happened upon a stray cow with a huge hump while walking back to her hotel. She jokingly began singing “My Humps” by The Black Eyed Peas, when the cow suddenly turned angry.

It lunged at Meville and head butted her. HARD. She told the Daily Mail, “The impact of the hit was so strong that I went flying in the air before landing on the ground and injuring my knees. My face and shoulder was badly cut. I never expected a cow could hurt me so badly. I guess she was in a really bad mood.”

The impact left her bloody and bruised and in quite some pain, but she’s able to laugh about it now. Meville said, “It was quite a funny experience. I’m in pain and it’s quite annoying but still quite funny.”

Locals spotted Meville lying on the side of the road, and were able to take her to a local hospital, all within five minutes of the injury. Unfortunately, Meville’s view of cows has, for the time being, changed. “I never walk past a cow now and try to avoid them. I used to find them very cute but I’m going to be weary of them forever now I guess. My face is still black and my body aches a lot. I hope to recover soon.”

