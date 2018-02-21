Looks like the DFW area is a pretty safe place.

A list of the safest cities in Texas was released this week by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. North Texas takes the cake with the top 5 of the safest cities. The list was determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Colleyville is at the top of the list, followed by Keller and Highland Village. Trophy Club takes the number four spot, with the suburb of Murphy rounding out the top five. Another north Texas city, Flower Mound came in as the 9th safest city in Texas. You can check out the top ten in the list below.

1. Colleyville

2. Keller

3. Highland Village

4. Trophy Club

5. Murphy

6. Horizon City

7. Utto

8. Friendswood

9. Flower Mound

10. West University Place

Source Via: CBS DFW