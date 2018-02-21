Filed Under:99 years old, Billy Graham, Dead, Died, evangelist, Passed Away
USA Today / © Press Association

Perhaps the most well-known evangelist in the United States has died. Sadly, Billy Graham has gone on to his final resting place at 99-years-old, passing away in his North Carolina home early this morning.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has confirmed the news to NBC DFW. Graham had been suffering from a whole slew of issues due to his elder state. In the last ten years, he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, lost his hearing and vision, and been in and out of the hospital with pneumonia and respiratory problems.

He lived a good long life, may he rest in peace.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live