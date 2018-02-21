Thumbs down to the guy who broke the statue.

Michael Rohana of Bear, Delaware attended a Christmas party in December at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and left with an extra gift. Security cameras show the Rohana stepping away from the party, and sneaking into a closed off exhibit housing the “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor.”

According to MSN News the statues in the exhibit are over 2,000 years old and are some of thousands discovered in 1974 by a group of farmers, they are worth $4.5 million. Rohana was seen stepping on to the platform supporting the statue and took a selfie, while also breaking off the statues left thumb. The museum didn’t realize the thumb was missing until January 8th.

The FBI’s Art Crimes team was then notified, and was able to track Rohana down within a week. Rohana gave the investigators the thumb that he had been keeping in his desk drawer. A spokeswoman for the Franklin Institute says that the statue and its thumb will be repaired. Rohana is out on bail for theft of an artwork from a museum, concealment of the artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property.