February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Snoop Dogg meets with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the first half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Sunday morning, Katrina Graham was driving home from church on a freeway in Riverside, California when her car broke down. Katrina called her brother and while waiting for him… she heard a knock on her car window!

TMZ reports that knock… came from Snoop Dogg!

Snoop had parked his ride off an exit and went back to check on the stranded vehicle, even offering to push Katrina’s vehicle out of what he felt was an unsafe position.

In addition to his kindness, coolness, and a push, Snoop took a pic with Katrina, before leaving for the All-Star game.

How cool is that!