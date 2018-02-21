(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s Snoop Dogg to the rescue!

Rapper turned real-life super hero made one very important pit stop on his way to the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. Snoop actually took the time to pull over on the side of the road to help stranded driver.

Katrina Graham was on her way home from church when her car broke down. While she was waiting for help from her brother, Snoop pulled over and offered his services. Apparently, he thought she was in an unsafe spot and helped push her car out of the way.

Snoop Dogg Rescues Stranded Driver: Snoop Dogg pulled a Bruce Wayne Sunday when he went from rescuing a stranded driver on a busy freeway to sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game like it was no big deal. Katrina Graham tells us she was driving back from church Sunday… pic.twitter.com/XM5II9p2VT — – (@COUPSLEADER) February 21, 2018

Good work Snoop!