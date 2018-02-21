(Photos by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Sexual misconduct…the last two words you want associated with your organization in any way.

Today, the Dallas Mavericks stand in the firing line. According to an article released by Sports Illustrated, the Mavs office is a “real-life Animal House.” Writers Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther broke the story on Tuesday. The two interviewed more than a twelve current and former employees during the investigation.

The main target of this story is Terdema Ussery, the former CEO and President of the Dallas Mavericks, who left the organization back in 2015 to take a job with Under Armour.

So far there are no allegations against Mark Cuban or any of the players. In fact, the locker room was actually considered a place of solace. One staffer said…

“I dealt with players all the time. I had hundreds of interactions with players and never once had an issue…they always knew how to treat people. Then I’d go to the office and it was this zoo, this complete shitshow. My anxiety would go down dealing with players; it would go up when I got to my desk.”

You can read the entire Sports Illustrated story HERE.

Of course the Mavericks have released a statement since the accusations went public.

“The Dallas Mavericks have received information about behavior in our workplace that appears to have violated the organization’s standards of conduct. It has been alleged that a former officer of the organization engaged in various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years. This individual left the employment of the Mavericks nearly three years ago and the Mavericks have only learned of the scope of these complaints in the past days…The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously. Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. The investigation will focus on the specific allegations related to this former employee, and will look more broadly at our company’s workplace practices and policies. In addition, an employee whose job was to receive and investigate such complaints and report them accurately and fully, has been suspended pending the conclusion of our investigation…The Mavericks will provide all necessary resources to ensure that every current and former employee receives appropriate support. We will also conduct comprehensive training through experts and take the necessary steps to ensure that our workplace is a safe, respectful and productive one for all Dallas Mavericks employees.We are committed — to our employees, our team and our fans — to meet the goals of dignity, security and fairness that define the Dallas Mavericks.”

'I’m embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story' — Mark Cubanhttps://t.co/ynt3Hm35dP pic.twitter.com/No5iXnw2b7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 21, 2018

Looks like we will have to wait and see how all this plays out.