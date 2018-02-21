This is, without a doubt, the best story you’ll see all day.

If you remember school spelling bees, you know how intimidating they can be. Everyone is watching, the pressure is on, and all it takes is one mistake. And none of that phases little Sosie Smith – a Kentucky second-grader who just became a spelling bee champion at her school.

And what makes this accomplishment so fantastic? Sosie has Down syndrome.

Her mom Tara says she’s not sure Sosie gets just how big her accomplishment is, but there isn’t much time to celebrate. Sosie now has a packet of 450 new words she’s working on, and regionals are this week in Louisville.