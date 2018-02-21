Drink! Drink! Drink! If you needed a reason to drink more in life, we’ve got one for you!

A new study finds that in an effort to live to the ripe old age of 90-years-old, alcohol trumps exercise. A couple of glasses of wine or beer each day can lead to a longer life. Researchers at the Clinic for Aging Research and Education focused on food, activities, and lifestyles among those living longer. Dr. Claudia Kawas said…

“I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity.”

Now, that doesn’t mean we should count out exercising entirely. The study also found that exercising regularly and partaking in a hobby for two hours a day also leads to a longer life.

You can read the full article HERE.