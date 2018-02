A Houston man needing to pump up his son’s college fund, sold the original mini-bike Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels used in the close-up scenes in 1994’s Dumb and Dumber.

The owner sold it on eBay to Todd Lyons of New York… for $50,000! Nice work, dad.

Lyons told TMZ that a friend of his want to bid on it, however his wife wasn’t having it!

Bachelorhood has it’s advantages… :).

Click HERE to see an up-close photo of the mini-bike, in all of it’s supposed 70 mpg glory.