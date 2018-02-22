Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans at the Marvel Studios "Black Panther" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, January 29, 2018. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

According to Vanity Fair, Black Panther earned approx. $242 million domestically and $427 million internationally during it’s holiday weekend opening, crushing box-office records, and making it’s director Ryan Coogler overjoyed with gratitude.

#WakandaForever A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) on Feb 20, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

Box Office Mojo reports Black Panther had the 3rd highest gross in movie history with a four-day opening weekend, and set a new record for the largest opening by a black director.

I too like Black Panther, on many levels, and look forward to a sequel.