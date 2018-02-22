Scott Kirkland/FX/PictureGroup

In a recent interview with GQ, Actor Brendan Fraser opened up about a sexual assault by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk and why it caused him to leave Hollywood.

Fraser described the 2003 encounter in graphic detail in the interview.

“His left hand reaches around, grabs my a** cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the t****. And he starts moving it around,” Fraser said. “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Fraser added that he told his wife at the time and said he was fearful of sharing his story. Adding that he wondered if he was blowing it our of proportion in his mind.

“And maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is. And it’s what I just spoke to you,” he concluded.