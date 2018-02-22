By Blake Powers
Chevy Chase at the Television Academy 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Television Academy ? Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Chevy Chase claims he was driving over NY’s Tappan Zee Bridge on February 9 when a black truck cut him off and Chevy thought his vehicle had been hit. Chase told police he flashed his high beams and followed the truck until the driver pulled over, as reported by TMZ.

Police documents indicate when Chevy realized no damage had been done to his vehicle, he approached the driver of the truck to “speak to him about his reckless driving.”

Chase claims 3 people were in the truck, one gave him the middle finger, and when Chevy said, “If I were a lot younger, I’d bust your nose”, one of the three got out, kicked Chase in his shoulder, and he fell to the ground.

The driver of the truck claims Chevy tried to punch him and his kick was to block his punch.

Police say a 3rd party witness was concerned to see an old man (Chase is 74) “get his ass stomped” and pulled over at the scene.

Bottom line… police cited the kicker for 2nd degree harassment with physical contact.

C’mon! Chevy’s 74 and completely white-headed. Don’t kick Clark Griswold!

