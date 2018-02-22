Bad news for all you large bag lovers. Cinemark is banning big bags and packages at their movie theaters across the U.S.

Starting today, February 22nd, 2018, Cinemark will no longer allow bags bigger than 12″X12″X6″. According to their website, it’s an…

“Effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

There is an exception to the rule, large medical bags or diaper bags. But that’s it. As for those of you who get to the theater and are denied entry because of your bag, looks like you’ll have to take back out to the car. At this time, Cinemark does not have any kind of check-in area for those bags.

Next thing you know, we’ll have to buy those clear NFL bags.