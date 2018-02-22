By David Rancken
Robert Monday of Denison, Texas, is an expert mechanic, able to repair and maintain bicycles of all shapes and sizes. And over the past year, he decided to apply this ability and passion to helping others by giving out bikes to needy people in the community.

Through a Facebook page, Robert has been asking others for old bikes. He then brings them into his shop, fixes them up in his tool shed, and delivers the bikes to kids who can’t afford them.

Robert says he doesn’t want cash donations, but is always excited to receive anything bike-related, like helmets and other accessories.

While each bike can take up to five hours to repair, Robert doesn’t mind putting in the time as he’s inspired by seeing the smiles on the faces of both kids and parents alike.

 

