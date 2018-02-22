Photo: Kamil Macniak/Dreamstime

The Dallas Morning News reports Glade Parks Town Center in Euless (Highway 121 & Glade Rd/Cheek Sparger Rd.), with 463,000 sq.ft of retail, will be completed this summer, as part of the 194-acre Glade Parks mixes use development project, built by North Rock Real Estate LLC.

Glade Parks Town Center will add 180,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and include a landscaped plaza where family entertainment and events will be held.

Current stores:

Belk

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Michaels

Kirkland’s

Ulta

Five Below.

Coming Soon!

Forever 21 Red (opening next month/March)

(opening next month/March) Austin-based craft burger bar “ Hopdoddy ” (opens in April

” (opens in April Francesca’s (women’s apparel and accessories (this spring)

(women’s apparel and accessories (this spring) DXL (men’s big and tall store – this spring)

(men’s big and tall store – this spring) Total Wine & More (this fall)

(this fall) Portland OR based Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Gri ll (this fall)

ll (this fall) Aloft Hotel (opening in June)

(opening in June) Neapolitan Pizza Company (TBA)

(TBA) Old Navy (TBA)

Eventually, Glade Parks Town Center will have a total of 800,000 sq.ft of retail, restaurants and entertainment.