By Blake Powers
Photo: Kamil Macniak/Dreamstime

The Dallas Morning News reports Glade Parks Town Center in Euless (Highway 121 & Glade Rd/Cheek Sparger Rd.), with 463,000 sq.ft of retail, will be completed this summer, as part of the 194-acre Glade Parks mixes use development project, built by North Rock Real Estate LLC.

Glade Parks Town Center will add 180,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and include a landscaped plaza where family entertainment and events will be held.

 

Current stores:

  • Belk
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Michaels
  • Kirkland’s
  • Ulta
  • Five Below.

Coming Soon!

  • Forever 21 Red (opening next month/March)
  • Austin-based craft burger bar “Hopdoddy” (opens in April
  • Francesca’s (women’s apparel and accessories (this spring)
  • DXL (men’s big and tall store – this spring)
  • Total Wine & More (this fall)
  • Portland OR based Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill (this fall)
  • Aloft Hotel (opening in June)
  • Neapolitan Pizza Company (TBA)
  • Old Navy (TBA)

Eventually, Glade Parks Town Center will have a total of 800,000 sq.ft of retail, restaurants and entertainment.

 

Listen Live