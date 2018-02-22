Photo: Kamil Macniak/Dreamstime
The Dallas Morning News reports Glade Parks Town Center in Euless (Highway 121 & Glade Rd/Cheek Sparger Rd.), with 463,000 sq.ft of retail, will be completed this summer, as part of the 194-acre Glade Parks mixes use development project, built by North Rock Real Estate LLC.
Glade Parks Town Center will add 180,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and include a landscaped plaza where family entertainment and events will be held.
Current stores:
- Belk
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Michaels
- Kirkland’s
- Ulta
- Five Below.
Coming Soon!
- Forever 21 Red (opening next month/March)
- Austin-based craft burger bar “Hopdoddy” (opens in April
- Francesca’s (women’s apparel and accessories (this spring)
- DXL (men’s big and tall store – this spring)
- Total Wine & More (this fall)
- Portland OR based Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill (this fall)
- Aloft Hotel (opening in June)
- Neapolitan Pizza Company (TBA)
- Old Navy (TBA)
Eventually, Glade Parks Town Center will have a total of 800,000 sq.ft of retail, restaurants and entertainment.
