If you never thought you’d have the chance to visit Sweetwater for yourself, think again!

HBO is constructing a replica of the town just outside of Austin as part of the upcoming 2018 South by Southwest festival. The network has rented out two acres of land in order to construct Sweetwater, complete with replicas of some of the town’s famous landmarks including The Coronado hotel and the Mariposa Saloon. The event is being billed as a “Live Without Limits” weekend, with the network teasing “No guidebook, no orientation, no regrets!”

At Sweetwater, fans can interact with “hosts” (unfortunately played by actors and not real robots), sample plenty of western-themed food and drinks, touch non-robotic horses, and hunt for clues surrounding the show’s many mysteries!a

The event runs March 9-11, and understandably, spots are VERY limited. You can pre-register for the event HERE!

