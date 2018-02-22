(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Less than two years ago, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stood in front of God, family, and friends to profess their love and commitment to one another. A scenario that we would all call a wedding. However, it would appear that there is no evidence that the two were actually married.

Thanks to TMZ for the scoop! After an investigation among California lawyers and digging through marriage records, it doesn’t look like Justin and Jen were ever legally married.

TMZ went all the way back to 2010 in LA County to find a marriage certificate for the couple, but it doesn’t exist. Apparently, this has been a rumor for a while now. Sources close to Aniston have thought for a long time that the two were never really married. In addition to that, TMZ spoke with several big time attorneys. So far, neither Jen or Justin have reached out for a divorce settlement.

As the TMZ story points out, they could have gotten a certificate in any of the other 57 California counties, perhaps in an effort to keep the wedding private and away from the press.