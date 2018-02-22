Filed Under:Alessandro Michele, CreepyGucci Fall/Winter 2018, Fashion Show, Gucci, Head, Milan, Models, Runway

What kind of fashion statement is made by carrying your own head?

That question was raised at the 2018 Gucci Fall/Winter show in Milan, where models were sent down the runway carrying incredibly realistic replicas of their own heads.

Designer Alessandro Michele sent the models down the runway, which according to Gucci, was meant to reflect “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.”

Via New York Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live