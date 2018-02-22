Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Quincy Jones is sorry.

The legendary producer has issued a formal apology in the aftermath of two recent bombshell interviews with GQ and Vulture where he made a host of shocking allegations ranging from Marlon Brando’s sex life to Michael Jackson’s artistic process.

Jones has revealed that it took a “family intervention” from his kids (including Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones) for him to understand that he may have taken things a tad too far with what he terms his “wordvomit.”

“Let me tell you, I am so grateful for my daughters because they are not afraid to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it,” Jones shared on Twitter.

“Even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” Jones added, making it clear that he hasn’t had a drink in three years. “When you live a public life you have a responsibility to be an example & since I do live a public life I wanted to make a public apology. I am sorry to anyone to whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t.”

The producer revealed that he’s reached out to unnamed parties to apologize personally, and that he’s learned a valuable lesson.

“Thank you for calling me out when I’ve clearly made a mistake…many mistakes,” Jones shared. “I hear ALL of you & I thank you.”

