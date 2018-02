(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

USA! USA! USA! It’s the new miracle on ice!

Ladies and gents, meet your new gold medal winners…the lovely ladies of U.S. women’s hockey! In case you missed it late last night, Team USA managed to take home the Olympic gold medal after an shootout in overtime against Canada.

By the way, this year is actually the 38th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, when the U.S. Men’s team beat the Soviet Union for the gold medal. Pretty dang cool!