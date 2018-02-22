(Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)

Ok Fixer Upper fans, here’s your chance to work for Chip and Joanna Gaines!

In March, Magnolia is hosting a different kind of job fair, one that promotes creativity. The focus isn’t on resumes or references, but more on your “skill, craft or creativity in action.” So don’t expect to finf job listings or job descriptions.

Here’s what they’re looking for…

You are ready and willing to move to Waco, Texas.

You have a creative skill such as blogging, photography, photo styling, social media specific skills, writing, graphic design, calligraphy, web design, etc.

There is one small catch, you have to apply before the actual job fair. Submissions need to include…

Resume (Resumes are great, but we’re most excited about the items below)

Creative project you create just for this submission

Creative project you have done in the past

Digital portfolio

Physical portfolio

Video (One minute or less in length)

Submissions are due on February 25th. Get all the info right HERE.