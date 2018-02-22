Police were looking for a women in Derbyshire in England after she failed to appear in court for a previous violation.

They went to her home to bring her in, but she made the daring attempt tp hide from the police inside her own home. Unfortunately, her skills in deciding a viable hiding place were less than stellar.

The police found the woman…in her bathroom…standing against a wall…with a laundry basket placed over her head.

Female located and arrested for failing to appear at court. It’s all well and good saying “I’ll hand myself in on Monday” – you should have turned up last week when you were told to!!!

She even tried to hide when we saw her but she was far from good at hide and seek #OffToCourt pic.twitter.com/KdCa05PbAr — Alfreton Town SNT (@AlfretonTownSNT) February 10, 2018

The woman was eventually arrested (yes, the police managed to find her!). Probably should have just shown up to court!

Via Daily Mail