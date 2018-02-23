Ok, now this is cool.

Isaiah is the most notable prophet in the Bible. He’s the one who prophesied the virgin birth of Jesus. Unfortunately, besides the Bible itself, there is no proof that the man ever really existed. However, it looks like we may have our first piece of actual concrete evidence that Isaiah was a real person.

Archaeologists have discovered a piece of clay that is presumed to the signature of Isaiah. It was discovered near Ophel, an area in East Jerusalem in between the ‘City of David’ archaeological site and the ‘Temple Mount’. Isaiah’s name, which is ‘Yesha’yahu’ in Hebrew is clearly written on the seal. It was also found about 10 feet from King Hezekiah’s seal, which if you don’t know, Isaiah was said to have been a counselor to the King.

Of course, there is some skepticism. The clay is damaged, to the point where only the word Isaiah can be read, leaving archeologists wondering whether it is in fact Isaiah the Prophet or just some random guy named Isaiah.

