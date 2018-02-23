'Dancing With The Stars' (Photo: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you’re into ‘Dancing With The Stars’, beads/jewelry, RVs, Dallas Stars hockey, 70s/80s pop star John Waite, Six Flags, old-school R&B, or penguins, there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Dancing With The Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night at Music Hall at Fair Park – according to their website, “TV’s hottest show is going back on tour across America this winter in Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up the Night. Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in their hometowns. This all-new production showcases ballroom and contemporary dances from ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces.”

Friday – Sunday

Dallas Winter Bead and Jewelry Show at Grapevine Convention Center – their website notes, “AKS Gem Shows has been managing and promoting gem, jewelry, and bead shows for over 35 years. Our shows are wholesale shows that are OPEN TO THE PUBLIC , featuring fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, beads, beading supplies, findings, gold, silver, charms, designer cabochons, gemstones, pearls, and more.At every C & S Event or an AKS Gem Shows you will find great deals on all your purchases.”

2018 Dallas RV Supersale at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, "Come to Dallas Market Hall and see hundreds of RVs from RV dealers in more than 350,000 square feet of exhibit space. Major national manufacturers and top dealers will display motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel trailers, tent trailers, RV accessories and more. Vendors will showcase related products in several booths. Take advantage of the Free Seminars throughout the day."

Saturday

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets – 6pm – American Airlines Center

70s/80s pop star John Waite, former lead singer of The Babys (“Isn’t It Time”, ” Every Time I Think Of You”), solo artist with his smash hit “Missing You”, and former lead singer of Bad English (“When I See You Smile”), plays The Sanctuary Music & Events in McKinney

Saturday – Sunday

Sunday

Latin Sol Fest 2018 – featuring The S.O.S Band (1980 #3 hit – “Take Your Time (Do It Right), Lakeside (#1 R&B hit “Fantastic Voyage”, Evelyn “Champagne” King (#9 pop hit “Shame” and Top 20 hit “Love Come Down”), Howard Hewett of Shalimar and Tierra, just to name a few, at The Bomb Factory.

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

