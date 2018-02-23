A Southwest flight from Phoenix to Portland was disrupted for a moment after an emotional support dog nipped at and bit an approaching six-year-old late Wednesday night.

The child was treated for minor injury by paramedics after the dog’s teeth scraped their forehead. The child continued on the flight with no further complications, however the dog and its owner remained in Phoenix.

Now, Southwest isn’t at fault here, as it could have happened on any number of flights that allow emotional support animals, but now the question is being raised if planes should allow them at all. In a statement, Southwest commented that “As always, the safety of our customers is our highest priority.”

This is just another incident involving trouble with an emotional support animal. Earlier this month, a Texas State student claims she was forced to flush her emotional support hamster down the toilet, and another woman was not allowed to bring her emotional support peacock on another.

While Southwest has no immediate plans to change their policies, they did confirm they are continuing to study the issue.

Via USA Today