No, you definitely read that sentence correctly.

A plastic bag, much like the ones you’d find at your local grocer that costs about $0.05 to produce. The luxurious French fashion brand Céline will sell you one of those for $600.

Backstage Summer 18 Collection #CelineSummer18 #celine A post shared by Céline Official (@celine) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

They unveiled the bag during their 2018 Spring/Summer fashion show in Paris last month, and the bag has been spotted at several Nordstrom pop-up shops and stores around the country.

Via Time