By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to his Shepard’s pie, no one busts the crust before Keith Richards.

The Rolling Stones have outed their legendary guitarist’s penchant for the traditional British dish, a meat pie topped with a mashed potato crust.

For Richards, it’s the crust that makes the pie holy. And no one touches it before he does.

“NO BUSTING THE CRUST!,” trumpets a tweet from the Rolling Stones’ official account.

“On every tour, the one thing Keith must have in his dressing room, is his beloved Shepherd’s Pie,” reads the tweet. “Strict instructions – no one is to ‘bust the crust’ but Keith. The first slice is his slice.”

One can only guess who was the unfortunate soul who dared to “bust the crust” before Richards, prompting the official proclamation.

See the tweet below, complete with a photo of Richards’ tasty Shepard’s pie spread.