A 62-year-old Maryland man was offered a lottery ticket at a liquor store rejected by the previous customer.  The cashier accidentally grabbed the wrong ticket for the woman, so she declined.

The man decided to go ahead and purchase the ticket, and discovered it to be a winner, to the tune of $30,000!  The man said, “I simply said, ‘Oh my God, thank you God!.  I couldn’t believe what just happened.  This is truly a blessing!”

The man now plans to invest the winnings into his small business.  “I am truly blessed right now,” he said.  “I really needed this so much and I’m just happy someone is looking over me and protecting me.”

