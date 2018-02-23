13 February 2018 - Westwood, California - Tuva Novotny, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Natalie Portman. "Annihilation" Los Angeles Premiere held at Regency Village Theater (Photo: F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Every Day – Rated PG-13

Based on David Levithan’s acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon (Angourie Rice), a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious soul named “A” who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Critics: 56% Like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say an interesting premise and good cast aren’t enough to make this convoluted teen story a box-office hit. Every Day should have more to say about teenage love, but doesn’t in a way that will give this movie enough theater play. Every Day will soon be in every form of video rental. 2 of 4 stars.

Game Night – Rated R

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game – right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this game – nor Brooks – are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had… or game over.

Critics: According to Rottentomatoes.com, “With a talented cast turned loose on a loaded premise — and a sharp script loaded with dark comedy and unexpected twists — Game Night might be more fun than the real thing. 87% LIKE”

Blake: my trusted sources say Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams make comedic movie magic in this fast paced pop-culture referenced laden gem that gives viewers a welcomed break from the super hero and sci-fi genres that generally rule the box-office. Funny, is funny, and there’s plenty to laugh at here! 3 of 4 stars!

Annihilation – Rated R

According to the movie’s website, “Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

From visionary writer and director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) and based on the acclaimed best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Tuva Novotny.

Critics: “Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious — and surprisingly strange — exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll… 90% LIKE”, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: for all it’s technical beauty, complexity, and biological questions, Annihilation looks good on the outside but somewhat reminds me of an M. Night Shyamalan movie that takes a long time to get you where it wants you and leaves more questions than answers. The stereotypical/cliche ending you’ve seen many times before could have easily been altered, making it different, and more controversial. While 90% of critics like Annihilation, viewers will decide if it’s a hit, or a miss, and I give it 2.5 of 4 stars

Whether you’re into teen love, comedy or sci-fi, there’s a time to watch these new movies, and if wet weather persists, I am sure you’ll see many doing so this weekend.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!