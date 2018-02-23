(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Will Smith joined Instagram roughly three weeks ago. In addition to raking in 10.3 million followers, the guy is a social media guru!

Yesterday, on Throwback Thursday, Will threw it all the way back to his days as a pimp? His days as surrogate mom to young leopard cubs? Halloween?

Yes folks, that IS a head to toe leopard print suit complete with a leopard print hat.

Let’s be honest, you don’t go out and just buy that entire outfit in one place. He probably had to go to numerous stores collecting piece by piece.

Simply amazing.