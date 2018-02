Daddy and daughter have a Girl Scout cookie song and it already has almost 4 million views.

The father is Seymore Harrison, Jr., and his little girl is named Charity.

According to Charity’s Girl Scout page, this is her first year selling cookies – and her sales are blowing up.

The tune is Donald Glover’s “Redbone”, the opening song from the Oscar-nominated film Get Out.

Hey, anyone can sell cookies outside a weed shop. This Atlanta kid is going for a Grammy!