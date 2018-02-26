24 July 2013 - Beverly Hills, California - Heather Locklear. TNT Celebrate 25 Years of Great Drama With 25th Anniversary Party at the Summer TCA's Held At Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Last night, 911 received a call from from 56-year-old Heather Locklear’s (Dynasty, Melrose Place, T. J. Hooker, Spin City, Hot In Cleveland) brother, who reported witnessing her and her boyfriend fighting at a Thousand Oaks, CA residence, as reported by TMZ.

When police arrived, they found a visible mark on Locklear’s boyfriend, and when police tried to take Heather into custody, she became combative, striking (3) officers.

Heather was handcuffed, taken to a hospital for evaluation, faces (3) counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer, and will be released upon making bail.

Story developing…