DFW has seen a lot of rain over the last few days. While we did get a little reprieve on Sunday, the rain will be back.

Of course we’re bummed, but it could always be worse. Our rivers could be rock rivers!

Apparently New Zealand has also been seeing a lot of rain. So much so that the Rakaia River in Canterbury Plains, on the South island of New Zealand is pushing gazillions of rocks at a rapid pace.

Ok, we’re having trouble wrapping our brains around what we just saw. That’s nuts!