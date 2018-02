Black Panther made another $100 million at the box office this weekend. So, you’d think that people realize that it’s a comic book movie. And vibranium doesn’t exist. And Wakanda is a fictional country in Africa.

You’d think that, wouldn’t you?

Jimmy Kimmel wanted to prove that people will comment and have an opinion on anything. Even if it’s not a real thing. Yes, it’s another episode of Lie Witness News!

Enjoy!