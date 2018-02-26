A McKinney teacher has been put on leave after a video surfaced of him recording a fight between two students. The video was originally shared on Snapchat and then on Twitter. The video is captioned with, “Even teachers record fights only at McKinney high.” The video shows the two students getting into a brawl in what appears to be a lab class. You can see other students recording the fight and teacher in the back recording instead of intervening.

Cody Cunningham with McKinney ISD has released a statement saying, “It is the district’s policy for teachers to make every attempt to stop, or at a minimum deescalate, any altercation between students. The teacher’s actions, or lack thereof, are clear violations of district expectations and policies. The district has also taken appropriate disciplinary action as it relates to the students. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in McKinney ISD.”

The video has been shared on Twitter over 1,000 times.