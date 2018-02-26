Photo: Delstudio/Dreamstime

NASA astronauts currently use absorbency undergarments (similar to adult diapers) in emergency situations, which are designed to be used up to 10 hours.

Now, Space reports NASA is developing spacesuits… with build-in toilets!

The new spacesuit toilets for men are very promising. However, engineers are having more challenges designing one for women.

The new toilet-included spacesuits are designed to be used for 6 days, allowing astronauts to not only breathe but eat, drink, pee and poop!

Hmm? Guess astronauts will eventually no longer need bathroom breaks. So much for checking your Facebook page between space-walks.