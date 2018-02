(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you’re ever New York, be sure to take the L train. You might run into these guys!

Meet Amiri and Rahiem Taylor, who spend their time time performing in the New York subway system. Now, they don’t just perform. In fact, they sound exactly like the Beatles! Just check out their rendition of 8 Days A Week.

one thing you have to do today is watch this video of amiri and rahiem taylor covering the beatles – they sound exactly like lennon/mccartney and it gives me serious chills pic.twitter.com/lr3r9ew5Dm — almost famous (@mattwhitlockPM) February 25, 2018

Wow!