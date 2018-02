(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Police were dispatched to a Philadelphia neighbor after a concerned neighbor noticed what looked like a Tyrannosaurus Rex walking on the sidewalk.

After police arrived on the scene, they gave the situation the “all clear” after determining it was not in fact a real dinosaur, but just a parent walking their kid to school.

As for why that parent decided to dress as a T-Rex to take their child to school…why not?!

Via Fox News