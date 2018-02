(Photo by AdMedia)

On Sunday, Reese Witherspoon “ran into an old friend”…her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Much like her fans, she stopped for a quick photo-op.

In typical mom fashion, immediately after the pic, she quickly whipped out an old tissue from her pocket and starting cleaning her star.

Reese Witherspoon Cleans Her Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/VsXGXeS5YR pic.twitter.com/acZowu48Rj — Dan Lopez (@4danlopez) February 26, 2018

Looks beautiful!