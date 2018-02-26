Photo: Burnstuff2003/Dreamstime

NBC 5 reports Richardson’s J.J. Pearce High School basketball team manager and 3 players were driving home together just after midnight Friday night, after their win over the Woodlands, and noticed smoke.

Junior Drew Timme said, “we could barely see because it was so foggy, and we rolled our windows down, and it smelled like a fire.” The four soon came upon a house with smoke pouring from the roof.

Junior Bryce Johnson called 911 while Timme and the other two teens rushed in to help a family out of their burning home.

Timme went in the home and found a child, while Johnson got the house’s address from another child that came out.

Bryce Johnson’s father, coach to the boys, is proud of the swift actions they took, which is part of the team work he teaches them, daily.

Dallas Fire-Rescue report the fire was due to to an electrical issue in the attic.

All persons in the house, including the father of the family, were taken to safety thanks to fast thinking by these J.J. Pearch High School basketball players who not only play like a team, but live like a team!