Once again, the hit TV show The Simpsons has predicted the future.

It all started back in November, after the election. In an early episode of the series, The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump would be President of The United States. Well, they’ve done it again. This time with U.S. Curling.

In an episode from 2010, Marge and Homer take up curling. Just seconds before the U.S. concedes to Sweden at the Olympics, they step in to save the day and win gold for the Mixed Curling team.

Ok, so it’s not completely accurate, since the Men’s Curling team won the gold medal, but still a little freaky.

Wonder what the show will predict next?

 

