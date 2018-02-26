(Photo by AdMedia)

Brandy Chambers, a Garland native is running for Texas House District 112. However, her campaign took a direct hit last week from none other than legendary actor William Shatner.

Apparently, Chambers shared a picture of herself with Shatner from a Dallas Comic-Con in an email that went out to all of her supporters. The included picture was sent in an effort to show her personality, in that she’s a geek.

Well, someone forwarded that email on to Captain Kirk himself. Needless to say, he was NOT happy. In fact, in his Twitter desricption, Shatner says he’s a…

“Philanthropist, Actor, Producer, Father, Husband, & Canadian! Not political-be warned!”

Of course, he took issue with the email and made sure Brandy Chambers knew he didn’t approve of the message.

Hey @winemind17 using a convention picture in a political ad is NOT ALLOWED‼️ That implies endorsement which never will happen. Please remove my photo and destroy all copies of whatever this is immediately. Am I clear? 🙄 @TX_Ethics https://t.co/TVdAtOKJUU — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 17, 2018

Chambers responded to Shatner immediately with an apology.

I sincerely apologize for offending you. If you would read the piece where the picture was featured, you would see there is no endorsement but an honor of you and going to Comic-cons. In fact, it is clear we don't know each other. — BKC (@winemind17) February 17, 2018

And it didn’t end there. She also received hundreds of emails and complaints. Shortly after, she took the picture down from her website too.

According to WFAA, Shatner also emailed them saying…

“It was unfortunate she tried to shame me instead of just complying with my wishes that she not include my image in her political advertisements. I just fired back with the same vitriol she showed. I am happy to learn she has deleted my image from her website, and it appears that the matter is at an end.”

As for Chambers, she plans to keep her William Shatner pic, however, it will frever live on her wall and her wall only.