Brandy Chambers, a Garland native is running for Texas House District 112. However, her campaign took a direct hit last week from none other than legendary actor William Shatner.
Apparently, Chambers shared a picture of herself with Shatner from a Dallas Comic-Con in an email that went out to all of her supporters. The included picture was sent in an effort to show her personality, in that she’s a geek.
Well, someone forwarded that email on to Captain Kirk himself. Needless to say, he was NOT happy. In fact, in his Twitter desricption, Shatner says he’s a…
“Philanthropist, Actor, Producer, Father, Husband, & Canadian! Not political-be warned!”
Of course, he took issue with the email and made sure Brandy Chambers knew he didn’t approve of the message.
Chambers responded to Shatner immediately with an apology.
And it didn’t end there. She also received hundreds of emails and complaints. Shortly after, she took the picture down from her website too.
According to WFAA, Shatner also emailed them saying…
“It was unfortunate she tried to shame me instead of just complying with my wishes that she not include my image in her political advertisements. I just fired back with the same vitriol she showed. I am happy to learn she has deleted my image from her website, and it appears that the matter is at an end.”
As for Chambers, she plans to keep her William Shatner pic, however, it will frever live on her wall and her wall only.