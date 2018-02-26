By Blake Powers
Photo: Catalina Zaharescu Tiensuu/Dreamstime

Wine lovers… rejoice!

More positive news about wine consumption.

USNews.com reports a new study reveals red wine contains polyphenol, a micro nutrient that helps keep bad bacteria, which causes plaque, cavities and gum disease, from adhering to teeth and gums!

Speaking of wine, if you have young adults in your family, Moneyish reports a new study shows Millennials are drinking wine more than ever before, spending a average of $4,163 per year on vino!

Hmm? Helping your teeth, and adding to the statistical fact that most Millennials have zero savings. Well, at least half of that is positive… :).

 

