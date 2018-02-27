12 September 2012 - Hollywood, California - Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki. THE BOOK OF MORMON Hollywood Opening night Held At The Pantages theatre (Photo: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

In 2005, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Blast From The Past) and musician/radio host/actor Christopher Jarecki were wed at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, CA. Six years later their song Bear Blue Jarecki was born.

Now, E News reports after a total of 20 years together, Alicia and Christopher are separating,.

Silverstone’s rep released a statement, “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Alicia on vacay with her son, Bear.

Silverstone is currently working on the new TV series American Woman, about a single mom struggling to raise two daughters on her own.

Plus, she is working on a new movie titled Book Club, about 4 life-long friends who’s lives changes after reading 50 Shades of Grey.

Best wishes to Alicia, Christopher and Bear.