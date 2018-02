Today is National Pancake Day…sort of. Ok, the actual date for National Pancake Day is march 4th or is September 26th? We really don’t know because it seems to move around each year.

However, IHOP is celebrating today with FREE pancakes of course! From 7AM to 7PM, today and today only, you can get yourself a delicious short stack from IHOP!

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

Enjoy!