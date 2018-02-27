(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

DENIED!!!!!!!!!

Remember Jared Fogle? The former Subway spokesman who got busted for child pornography back in 2015. Believe it or not, but his case is still in appeals. While he may behind bars, he and his legal team are still working on a way out.

According to TMZ, Jared filed a motion for Judge Tanya Walton Prattto be removed from his case, citing that she was biased because she’s a mother.

Thankfully, his request was denied. The court’s final decision goes like this…

“All judges in this court have children, as do countless other members of our nation’s judiciary…Requiring recusal solely because a judge is a parent would hamstring the judiciary and depart from precedent that requires specific indicia of bias towards a party.”

Whomp, whomp.