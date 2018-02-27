Filed Under:Baby, Chicago, First Picture, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Finally! We have our very first up close and personal sighting of Kim and Kanye’s third baby!

Ladies and gents, meet baby Chicago West! Just a little over a month old and Chicago is already pretty great in the Snapchat filter department.

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

What a cutie!

Technically, this isn’t the first picture of Chicago. In fact, Kylie Jenner gets credit for being the first to show off her niece. After giving birth to Stormi, she released a video which featured a moment holding Chicago.

