Finally! We have our very first up close and personal sighting of Kim and Kanye’s third baby!

Ladies and gents, meet baby Chicago West! Just a little over a month old and Chicago is already pretty great in the Snapchat filter department.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

What a cutie!

Technically, this isn’t the first picture of Chicago. In fact, Kylie Jenner gets credit for being the first to show off her niece. After giving birth to Stormi, she released a video which featured a moment holding Chicago.