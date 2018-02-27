The Canadian man who adopted a pig from a local SPCA, then butchered it, and ate it is now receiving death threats.

CBS DFW is reporting that the man is claiming that Molly the pig was killed humanely and was only butchered after the pig became aggressive towards this dog and tied to break through his back door.

“I do feel remorse and regret for my actions, and I would like to ask that people stop sending death threats to me and my partner,” the deleted post under the name “Austin Manson Forget” read, according to CTV News. “If I could pay a fine to make people feel better I would, and I feel like the fact that I was not charged is where a lot of the anger is coming from.”

Molly’s adopter has been banned from owning another animal from the SPCA.